Manchester United's bid for Mason Mount is looking increasingly tenuous, but Erik ten Hag could get his hands on a major upgrade by signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Man United?

That's following a recent update from The Times, who claim that the Red Devils are unwilling to match Chelsea's counter of a £65m package for Mount after United raised their offer to £55m.

Mount has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Blues and has suffered an indifferent year to coincide with his club's fraught campaign, and while he remains a top target for Ten Hag, he will not part with an inordinate amount of money, and as such could now turn to Caicedo.

Also a top target for Chelsea, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian is valued at around £80m and potentially beyond by Brighton and is available if their valuation is met, and United should act on their interest.

Should Man United sign Moises Caicedo?

The Old Trafford side's pursuit of Mount has stretched over several weeks now and dominated transfer discourse, with all the signs pointing to a satisfactory conclusion for all parties.

But with Chelsea proving to be obstinate in their demands, focussing on signing Caicedo might be the better option, especially considering the disparity in form and performances this year between the respective midfielders.

Signing for Albion for just £4.5m from homeland outfit Independiente del Valle in 2021, Caicedo spent the first half of the 21/22 campaign out on loan in Belgium before making eight appearances in the latter phase of the term.

But the recently-concluded season has consolidated his position as a "jewel" - as he has been described by Enrico Castro-Montes - and a prodigious talent worthy of a place in any thriving Premier League outfit, having played 43 times across all competitions.

An industrious, slick and imposing ace, Caicedo ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 13% for tackles and the top 11% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

His addition would spark a midfield "revelation" - as the £60k-per-week star has been called by talent scout Jacek Kulig - at the Theatre of Dreams, and after making progress under Ten Hag's wing this term, could bridge the gap to the likes of champions Manchester City and Arsenal, who fought a fierce title battle this year.

Mount offers more creativity in his trade, while Caicedo plays the No. 6 role to near-perfection, and while the England international has been eulogised as a "perpetual motion machine" by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Caicedo is as robust as they come and would fortify the centre with a steely resolve.

Hailed as a "machine" himself by Kulig, Caicedo recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.08 in the Premier League as Brighton secured Europa League football, and his presence at Old Trafford would thread the departments of the pitch together and ignite a uniform tenacity to allow United to finally fight for the league title once again.

Comparatively, Mount, while talented, floundered to a 12th-placed finish with his west London outfit, and has been branded as "miles off" it by one journalist for his subpar displays.

Considering the different facets, United would be wise to sign Caicedo over his 24-year-old confere despite his loftier valuation; Mount is coming off the back of a lacklustre year with Chelsea and is probably not worth the £65m Todd Boehly's side demands at present.

The time for conviction is now, and if Manchester United truly want to return to past prominence, Caicedo's signature is the one to collect.