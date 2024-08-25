Key Takeaways Mount's poor performance against Brighton leaves his spot in jeopardy, with only 22 touches and 1 shot on goal.

Man United considering Frenkie De Jong as a possible upgrade, known for creating chances and scoring goals.

Ten Hag needs his team to find consistency in the Premier League, as his job may be on the line if the Red Devils don't improve.

After narrowly beating Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season, Manchester United would have travelled down to Brighton and Hove Albion hoping for two wins from two.

Instead, Man United hearts were crushed late on, as the Seagulls won right at the death courtesy of a Joao Pedro header leaving Andre Onana stationary in the Red Devils' net.

This 2-1 defeat will leave Erik ten Hag scrambling in his head over what his best Man United XI looks like, with Mason Mount struggling when on the pitch at the Amex and in danger of now dropping out of the first-team picture consequently.

Mount's performance vs Brighton in numbers

Equally quiet against Marco Silva's Cottagers, Mount will now be hanging onto a spot in his manager's starting line-up with even more desperation, after his lacklustre showing against the Seagulls.

Only amassing 22 touches of the ball in the 2-1 defeat, the forlorn United number seven would also only register one shot on goal too, before being hooked at half-time for new recruit Joshua Zirkzee to get a run-out.

This could well be the beginning of the end for Mount at United, with a whole host of new midfield options being looked at, alongside the expected arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris St. Germain.

Only tallying up two goal contributions from 23 games so far at the Theatre of Dreams, it's fair to say the ex-Chelsea man has experienced somewhat of a nightmare spell with the Red Devils, having once been a bright spark for the Blues and his country.

The stuttering Premier League side can only wait so long for Mount to eventually come good again, and recapture his Stamford Bridge best, with this new body in midfield reportedly on the club's agenda once more.

Man United back in for Mount upgrade

As per journalist Jack Van Gelder, when speaking on Dutch television recently, Man United are not completely over the prospect of adding Frenkie De Jong to their roster.

Traditionally operating in a more holding position across his career compared to Mount, De Jong could still enter the ranks and be seen as an upgrade on the forgettable Mount, in terms of his ability to create chances galore when helping out in attack.

De Jong's career numbers Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Barcelona 213 17 21 Ajax 89 5 13 Ajax U21s 46 8 11 Willem II 3 0 0 Willem II U21s 22 7 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Proving across his career to date his ability to create and score goals, as well as complete his duties as an option in-front of the defence, it could be argued that the most fruitful patch of his career where he excelled with goals and assists came with Ajax, under the guidance of ten Hag.

His swansong season with the Dutch giants came during the 18/19 campaign, where he helped himself to three goals and four assists in Eredivisie action, before winning himself a major move to Barcelona.

Still managing to create four big chances in La Liga last season, despite injury difficulties plaguing his game-time, Man United might well push on and view snapping up a player who can stride forward and create with confidence as a priority, to ensure Mount isn't relied upon too much.

Moreover, the "spectacular" ace - as he has been previously described by former Barca boss Xavi - would offer competition to the incoming Ugarte, as the Man United squad continues to be strengthened all over the pitch, after a multitude of incomings in defence.

Ten Hag, away from all this frantic transfer talk, will just hope his side can find some consistency in the Premier League moving forward, knowing his neck could be on the line soon if the Red Devils don't improve, especially if he is backed in the market once more.