Pre-season is the perfect time for fresh faces to emerge and cement their place in the first team, whether that be through the academy or the transfer market.

It is an ideal opportunity for young players to take their first step into the manager's plans - to make their first, and perhaps long-lasting impression. With that pressure, however, a lot can go wrong.

If players fail to grasp their chance, then they may have to wait an entire season until the next one comes along. Unfortunately, with youngsters so desperate to prove themselves, they may lose themselves a little in the heat of the moment.

This was the case for Omari Forson, as he seemed a little overeager during Manchester United's 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in pre-season, with the youngster lucky to avoid a red card, before being hauled off by an angered Erik ten Hag shortly afterwards.

What did Omari Forson do?

Tackled by Karim Adeyemi, Forson quickly became even more frustrated when Julian Ryerson blocked his run, before reacting by kicking out at the Dortmund defender.

Adeyemi quickly jumped to the defence of his teammate, going head-to-head with Forson, who pushed the Dortmund man who, in turn, grabbed the United youngster's shirt.

Those more experienced on the two sides were quick to break things up, but the damage was done in the mind of Ten Hag, who hauled Forson off just nine minutes later.

The Dutchman didn't waste time in explaining his decision to the teenager, either, giving him a lecture on the sideline as soon as he exited the pitch.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Ten Hag said, via The Sun: "When there is a VAR, he gets sent off.

"He played a good game and the opponent gets annoyed with him, so that is a learning curve but don't take it into your own hands.

"You can't be the judge, you have to play football, you have to beat your opponent, you have to net and that is the best way to react."

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Having already welcomed Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer, spending £60m and £47.2m respectively, Manchester United have now reportedly set their sights on Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Ambrabat.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will start preparing paperwork to complete the signing of Hojlund early next week, which will see the forward sign a deal until June 2028, with the option of one more year. The deal will reportedly cost around €70m (£60.05m).

Meanwhile, also as per Romano, once the deal for Hojlund is done, United will begin negotiations to sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat.

If the Premier League giants can get both deals done, they may see their summer transfer window as the perfect success. They would have upgraded their goalkeeper, welcomed a star striker, and reinforced their midfield options with Mount and Amrabat – though that might not be ideal for 19-year-old midfielder Forson who will have more competition to contend with as he looks to break into the first team.

The fact is, Ten Hag could go into the next campaign with a much-improved squad, ready to cause some major shocks at Old Trafford in both the domestic competitions and the Champions League.