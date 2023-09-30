Manchester United are already plotting to sign a new centre-back after the injury to Lisandro Martinez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's wrong at Man United?

The Red Devils once again strengthened their squad during the summer transfer window, making key additions across several areas of the pitch. Andre Onana replaced David De Gea in goal, while Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund came in as strong additions to the midfield and attack respectively.

As of now, these individuals are still taking time to settle in, with United's results in the Premier League suffering because of it, along with a major defensive injury crisis, but the hope is that they adjust to life at Old Trafford and play an important role in the side improving under Erik ten Hag.

While the Red Devils clearly have plenty of quality and depth in their squad, further improvements can certainly be made, allowing them to slowly become title challengers again over time.

In defence, the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire can be improved upon, while younger alternatives to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could do with coming in to bolster the midfield sooner rather than later. Now, a new update has emerged regarding United's potential transfer business.

Will the Glazers make a new defensive signing?

Taking to X, Romano claimed that United are keen on signing a new defender in the near future, with several names mentioned:

"Manchester United considering to invest on new important defender in 2024 as internal discussion start. Todibo remains on the list, Tapsoba and Antonio Silva also tracked by scouts — more names could be added in the next months."

Cente-back is definitely an area where United should be looking for reinforcements, as mentioned, so it is encouraging to hear that the club appear to be focusing on bringing one in.

Lindelof has been a solid servant for the Reds overall, but hasn't kicked on in the way many supporters would have hoped, while Maguire's struggles have been well-documented, having rarely managed to justify the huge amount of the money that the club paid for him back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane is now 30 years of age and continues to be hampered by injury problems, making Lisandro Martinez the only genuine long-term top-quality option at centre-back. Even he is currently injured for a few months, further highlighting why at least one new face is needed, arguably even in the January transfer window.

United could do with signing a genuine star central defender, given the importance of the position, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Jaap Stam such influential performers down the years. If they could nail that piece of business, giving Martinez a world-class partner, or someone with the potential to reach that level, it could sort their defensive issues for many years to come.

It remains to be seen who the top target is, but Jean-Clair Todibo could be an exciting option, with the Nice defender enjoying a 90% pass completion rate in Ligue 1 so far this season, and still only 23 years of age.