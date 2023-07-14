Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are often controversial in football, given the amount of money involved in the sport these days. Clubs must ensure that they run a tight ship to avoid any potential breaches.

Of course, the biggest case we've seen regarding FFP is with Manchester City. The treble winners charged back in February, with the case currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, their neighbours, Manchester United, have had similar luck after being hit with a fine for a small breach of FFP rules in a disappointing moment for the Red Devils.

They'll certainly want to avoid any more breaches of the rule.

Why were Man United fined by FFP?

As per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils have been fined €300k (£257.02k) for a minor breach of FFP rules. The club is said to be disappointed, with the fine a result of changes in the way that UEFA treated losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In full, he explained: "Man Utd fined €300,000 by UEFA for 'minor' FFP breach. Club disappointed re this. Say fine due to change in way UEFA treated COVID-19 related losses. Utd 'continue to support enforcement of rules to promote FFP + sustainability across domestic + Euro football'."

United reportedly reiterated their desire to support the enforcement of the rules to promote FFP, and sustainability across European and domestic football.

With that said, it seems as though United are keen to avoid any further breaches, given their disappointment over receiving the fine.

United's statement in full, via The Athletic, said: “While disappointed by the outcome, Manchester United accepts this fine for what UEFA acknowledges to be a minor technical breach of its previous Financial Fair Play rules.

“This reflected a change in the way that UEFA adjusted for COVID-19 losses during the 2022 reporting period, which allowed us to recognise only €15m of the €281m of revenues lost due to the pandemic within the FFP calculation.

“Post-pandemic, the clubs’ revenues have recovered strongly and are forecast to reach a record level in the current financial year. The club continues to support the enforcement of rules to promote financial fair play and sustainability across domestic and European football.”

Manchester United's losses

During the pandemic, the Manchester club suffered a net loss of £92.2m in 2021, according to the Financial Times, with revenues falling by 3% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, failing to bounce back in the 21/22 season, the club announced a net loss of £115.5m, but with a revenue increase of 18%.

United aren't the only club to be hit with a fine, either, with Barcelona also receiving a €500k (£428.36k) fine for wrongly reporting profits on non-player sales.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, as explained in The Athletic, the fine is related to past issues, so it will not damage their transfer budget this summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to build from the foundation set in his debut campaign last season.

Regaining a Champions League spot, United's revenue should receive a boost from featuring among Europe's elite once more, perhaps leading to far better numbers come the end of next season.

So far this summer, they've signed just one player, with that being Mason Mount. The England international arrived from Chelsea for a reported £55m.

It remains to be seen who else Ten Hag welcomes through the Old Trafford doors this summer, however.