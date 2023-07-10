The transfer window can bring up all sorts of emotions, from both fans and players. Supporters will go through their very own breakup, starting with tears, and ending with the loudest boos you'll hear at every game a former player features in from then on. If you think we're joking, see Raheem Sterling and Liverpool fans.

For players, however, the heartbreak can sometimes be worse. A key part of their dressing room could be departing - a close friend moving on. Even worse, that player could be the dressing room DJ.

Yet, even with the heartache, players move on, and goodbye posts are sent on various social media platforms, with several memories looked back on. And, usually, these messages come straight from the heart, and not a social media team, right?

Well, this wasn't the case with Marcus Rashford's goodbye post to David de Gea...

What's the latest on David de Gea?

Following the expiration of his Manchester United contract, De Gea leaves the club a modern-day legend, despite a few moments to forget in recent years.

The Spaniard was the last member of the current squad to have won a Premier League trophy, using that experience to guide the Red Devils out of moments they don't exactly look back on with fondness.

There was a stage in which he could have been considered the best goalkeeper in the world, and if it wasn't for a dodgy fax machine, he would have found himself at football's pinnacle in the Bernabeu, playing for Real Madrid.

As for what's next for the 32-year-old, he must choose his next club wisely. Not getting any younger, De Gea struggled at times last season, particularly when asked to play out from the back. If his next club asks him to play that role, his reputation may take another downward dive.

Marcus Rashford has social media blunder

Saying goodbye to the goalkeeper that has been behind him every step of the way, as he rose to stardom on a random Europa League night that no one could have predicted, Rashford's post was meant to come across as heartfelt.

Instead, however, the England international was caught out with quite the blunder, as his social media team accidentally left in the instructions for the Instagram post, suggesting what should be said in the caption.

It perhaps draws back the curtain of what social media life is actually like for players. The majority perhaps stay away, with a social media team in place, which can lead to positives and negatives, of course. Who could forget Victor Anichebe's "Tweet something like".

Rashford has had a similarly embarrassing moment, with his post, now deleted and reposted with the correct format, saying: "Caption ideas:"

Before then adding the pre-planned message: "You were here from my breakthrough, good luck with your next step, brother."

To make things even worse, however, De Gea himself, also had an awkward social media encounter in the aftermath of his recent departure.

Indeed, when replying to a Liverpool fan mocking him for losing 7-0 at Anfield last season, the goalkeeper replied with: "I already leave and I'm still waiting for you to win the league."

It seems as though he's trying to mock the fan for his club's inability to win the league. But something tells us that De Gea has a short memory, given Liverpool's Premier League title win in the 19/20 season, putting an end to their 30-year title drought.

After all this, maybe United players should keep away from social media for a little while.

Following the nightmare De Gea had, fans took the chance to mock the goalkeeper one last time. Here are a few reactions...