Manchester United have had some legendary captains throughout their illustrious history. We're talking Sir Bobby Charlton, Nemanja Vidic, Gary Neville and Roy Keane. Unfortunately, Harry Maguire is far from becoming a member of that list of icons, with his spell as captain going in somewhat of the opposite direction.

As the designated leader, it helps when you're on the pitch. You're meant to be one of the first names on the team sheet. And Maguire is simply not that at Old Trafford. The £80m defender has lost his place under Erik ten Hag, and looks closer and closer to the exit door with every passing moment.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have shown interest in Maguire, but United do not want to loan the central defender.

Following the departure of the experienced David de Gea, too, the question comes to the fore as to who will step into the leadership roles at Manchester United on the pitch. It could be time for Ten Hag to pick a new player to take charge.

As per The Sun also, with reports linking Maguire with a move away, Ten Hag will likely have to pick a new captain.

With that in mind, Casemiro certainly believes he has the leadership qualities to fulfil that role and it appears he's thrown his name in the ring.

What did Casemiro say?

Speaking to Placar when asked about the leadership role, Casemiro said, via Goal: "I like having this role, yes, to be honest. Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things, I like to set an example, be the first to arrive, I like to play this role.

"The captain’s [armband] is nothing more than a symbol, but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players - I like to be that example player."

The midfielder's experience likely plays a large role in that leadership, given the amount of major silverware he picked up during his time at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League in three consecutive seasons at one stage.

How much did Casemiro cost?

Even though many Manchester United fans will be quick to point out just how priceless a player of Casemiro's quality and experience is, the 31-year-old cost the Red Devils a reported £70m last summer.

The Brazilian has more than paid that price tag back, though, getting United back into the Premier League's top four, and helping them win their first trophy under Ten Hag - the Carabao Cup.

Next season could be even better, too. Those at Old Trafford are gearing up to go one step better than a top-four place next season, with a place in the Champions League handing them the chance to cause a few shocks on the European stage.

Meanwhile, sneaking their way into the Premier League title race wouldn't exactly go amiss. It will be difficult, given Arsenal's summer arrivals so far, and Manchester City's treble-winning squad. But, if the Red Devils can get their own summer plans right, then they could cause an upset come August.

Between now and then, however, Ten Hag may find himself choosing a new captain, should Maguire depart.