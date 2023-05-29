YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has praised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his recent comments on Marcus Rashford.

What did Ten Hag say about Rashford?

It's been a pretty impressive season for the Englishman and after he scored in the week against Chelsea, he became the first player in a decade – since Robin van Persie – to net 30 times in a single campaign for the Red Devils.

Unsurprisingly, Rahsford has earned plenty of plaudits over the past few months but it seems his manager, isn't satisfied just yet.

Indeed, Ten Hag recently told Viaplay (via Goal): "I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher."

It might seem like a tough ask of Rashford but Goldbridge seemed to love the high standards being demanded at Old Trafford.

When speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, he explained his thoughts, as he read out the quotes and then added: "I love that from Ten Hag! The obsession to make things better."

When does Rashford's contract expire?

As quoted in the ManchesterEveningNews, Ten Hag actually had even more to say on the topic. The Dutch coach explained: "There's a lot of room for improvement in his game. I'm convinced he can score even more.

"When you take, for instance, the last 10 games he didn't score many goals. I think only two or three, so yes he can improve. I am happy from what he did last season to now that he brings himself back.

"We supported him where we could, with the way we play but also in his mental mindset. We are happy with that, but we must push him more. I think he's capable of to score 40 goals in a season. So for him that's the next step."

Of course, the big concern for most Man United fans right now is whether or not Rashford will sign a new deal. Indeed, his current £200k-p/w contract end in 2024.

Thankfully, though, his manager also believes that will all be sorted soon, telling the press: "I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen."

All in all, it sounds as though supporters can hope to see even better and bigger things from their star player over the coming years under Ten Hag.