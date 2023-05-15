Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still "internally" discussing Adrien Rabiot as a summer target.

What are the latest MUFC transfer rumours?

The Red Devils moved one step closer to securing Champions League football this weekend as they picked up a 2-0 win in the Premier League against Wolves.

Of course, if they can finish in the top four, that will likely make the club much more attractive for potential signings, as well as freeing up more funds to splash on targets.

And it seems as though, United already have their eye on one player in Rabiot – in fact, they've had their eye on the Juventus man for some time.

Indeed, in a new update shared on his YouTube channel, Romano has now revealed the latest on the club's transfer interest.

He explained (4:37): “This season he's doing incredible things at Juventus as one of the best midfielders in Serie A – Adrien Rabiot, for sure.

"And so, Erik ten Hag saw something in Adrien Rabiot before everyone. So he wanted Rabiot at Manchester United last summer, they had an agreement on the contract details, on the personal terms, with the player's side.

"But what we can say is that Adrien Rabiot remains a player of interest of Manchester United. At the moment, it is not something agreed, it is just a name they appreciate and they've discussed internally.

"Also Adrien Rabiot is asking for some time before making his final decision on the future. He has a contract proposal from Juventus because they want to extend this contract.

"But the dream of Adrien Rabiot, as always said here, is to play in the Premier League. So he wants Premier League move as a priority."

Will Rabiot join Man United?

As Romano alludes to, the Red Devils were heavily linked with Rabiot last summer and Sky Sports even reported a deal had been agreed before it eventually collapsed.

Well, now 12 months later, his £150k-p/w contract is set to expire in June and so the Red Devils could pick him up without having to pay a transfer fee.

Seeing as he's had a pretty impressive season – looking like a man "reborn" for France as they made the World Cup final, while also starring for Juventus with the highest average WhoScored rating (7.15) in Serie A this season across the team – it looks as though this could end up being a great deal for Man United.

What's more, if the Premier League really is his "dream" this could be a relatively easy transfer to complete.