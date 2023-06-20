Amid links to Manchester United, fans online have been reacting after a viral video emerged highlighting just how impressive Inter Milan's Andre Onana is with the ball at his feet.

What's the latest on Andre Onana to Man Utd?

The Red Devils are competing with Chelsea for the goalkeeper's signature this summer, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian.

Despite suffering the heartbreak of a Champions League final defeat against Manchester City , Onana enjoyed a season to remember at Inter Milan last season, as his stock increased once more.

Keeping eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A appearances, Onana also played a key role outside of action in the league, picking up silverware in the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup last season.

After a successful campaign, the goalkeeper has earned interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea, as per Steinberg. And, with David de Gea still yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, the number one spot could be available for the first time in a decade.

De Gea's ability has been questioned in recent times, too, particularly after United's FA Cup final loss against Manchester City, in which he was potentially at fault for the second Ilkay Gundogan goal. Given recent mistakes, now could be the perfect time for Onana's arrival.

Statistically speaking, Onana is also better with his feet than De Gea. According to FBref, Onana completed 34.9 passes per-90 last season, whilst De Gea completed just 22.8, half of the amount that Onana managed.

Such is the modern-day need for a top side to play from the back and involve the goalkeeper, too, perhaps swapping De Gea for Onana wouldn't be such a bad idea for Erik ten Hag, who worked with the Inter number one at Ajax.

The Cameroon shot-stopper's significant ability on the ball has been further backed up by the video posted on Twitter by @Yung_leslie, which you can see below:

Fans were certainly in awe of Onana's ability, which is great news for MUFC supporters with their side reportedly in pole position to get a deal across the line.

Here are some of the best reactions below...

He would no doubt be an interesting addition to the Premier League.