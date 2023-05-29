Presenter Mark Goldbridge warned that Manchester United could miss out on signing defender Kim Min-jae this summer.

Who wants to sign Kim Min-jae?

It's a badly kept secret that the Napoli star could be available at a cut price this summer. Indeed, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Goal), he can be signed in July for just £42m thanks to a clause in his contract.

As a result, Man United have been heavily linked with the player over the past few months, with Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) claiming they have actually met with Kim's representatives to talk terms.

However, the latest news is that Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also in the mix, with reports in Portugal (via Mirror) stating the Magpies

have 'taken advantage' in the race for his signature.

While talking about all this on The United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge accepted that MUFC could consequently miss out on a deal.

He explained why, saying: “If you think you're going to get Goldbridge saying: 'Newcastle have got no chance of getting Kim Min-jae is coming to United. Why would he go to Newcastle?'

"Unfortunately, as much as I would like to do that, the honest answer is I cannot do that. Because Newcastle have that ability – like Man City have had for the last decade now – where they can get those types of players.

"I think football has changed in the last few weeks. I always said if Newcastle get top four all bets are off, they can actually start going for players that you wouldn't they wouldn't be able to go for a year ago.

"They couldn't get Kim Min-jae if they'd finished sixth. But now that they finished in the top four, they can go for Kim Min-jae. They might offer him more wages, he might go for that he might fancy that."

Why do Man United want Kim Min-jae?

Seeing as his current manager at Napoli Luciano Spalletti has described the heaped praise on the South Korea star as "the best centre-back in the world", it's not hard to see why Man United may face competition for his signature.

And the truth is, thanks to their new owners, Newcastle can probably offer more wages and a bigger transfer fee to take this deal out of the Red Devils' grasp.

And while money isn't everything, as they can now offer Champions League football just like Man United, it really feels as though Kim could quite happily end up at either club.