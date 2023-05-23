Presenter of The Football Terrace Terry Flewers has warned Manchester United against the signing of Neymar amid recent transfer links.

What's the latest on MUFC and Neymar?

A major news story broke this week in France with L'Equipe reporting that the Paris Saint-Germain star could be heading to Old Trafford this summer with Brazillian teammate Casemiro pushing for the deal too.

The story notes that he's wanted on loan but the Ligue 1 outfit would rather see Neymar sold permanently with his mammoth £940k-p/w contract running to 2025.

A deal for a player of his status will no doubt have many in the club's fanbase rather excited but it seems not everyone is keen on the idea of it all.

While talking about the rumour on The Football Terrace, host Flewers outlined why he feels it just might not be wise.

He said (5:48): "I think the money is better invested in high-quality players elsewhere.

"So for me, half of me [thinks] is this is a good link, could we attract a player of this quality? That's the sort of emotional fan in me, with the sort of: What if he came to United and recaptured his best form and stayed fit and lit up Old Trafford? The romantic side of me, I would say.

"Then what you have is the logical side of my brain which is the guy is a crock. The guy is always injured.

"I think we'd end up just being disappointed with him – if the truth be told. So it's a no from me, but I say that with a very, very, very heavy heart."

How many Ligue 1 games has Neymar started this season?

Over the course of his career, Neymar has essentially won it all, lifting the Champions League, the Club World Cup, gold at the Olympics with Brazil; as well as winning La Liga and Ligue 1 and numerous other trophies.

However, at 31 years of age, it's not hard to jump to the conclusion that he is probably past his peak now and might not be worth the money it will take to bring him to England.

After all, injuries have plagued his current season, meaning he's started just 18 times in Ligue 1 this season alone. Still, in that period he's shown his ridiculous quality with 13 goals and 11 assists.

When you look at it from either angle, you can make a case for either signing the Brazilian or rejecting him.

However, if you can't guarantee he'll stay fit, it's probably just not worth the risk – especially with his current wages nearly reaching the £1m-pw mark.

