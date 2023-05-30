Journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United will now open conversations regarding a transfer for Mason Mount in "due course".

What's the latest on Mason Mount to Man United?

The Chelsea midfielder is looking more and more likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as his contractual situation remains unresolved.

For months now player and club have been unable to extend his current deal, with the Daily Mail reporting months ago that an offer of £200k-p/w had been refused.

As these issues rumble on behind the scenes, it looks as though Man United are ready to pounce with plenty of talk in the media suggesting he could be at Old Trafford next term.

Adding to all the speculation, while talking on NBC Sports this weekend, Ornstein was able to provide another little nugget of information on the situation.

He said (0:55): "Now that doesn't mean it's done because the clubs will have to open conversations – which I hear will happen in due course.

"They'll need to reach an agreement. Manchester United have a lot of hurdles to overcome. Financially, they've got other priorities as well.

"But that's the direction of travel as things stand."

How much will Chelsea sell Mount for?

It has also been reported by 90min that in the next week or so, Mount will meet with Chelsea's hierarchy next week regarding his future.

Of course, his £80k-p/w contract is up in the summer of 2024 so if he won't renew, the club will have to sell in the next few months if they want maximum value from their departing asset.

The 24-year-old could be sold for £55m with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United also said to be in the mix this summer.

However, judging by these new comments from Ornstein it does sound as though Man United are closest to pulling off a deal and if those Chelsea talks with Mount do go well this week, it sounds as though the club's next conversation with the Red Devils about a possible sale could be a telling one.

Departing Chelsea boss Lampard recently told the press that it's a "difficult situation" and accepted that the player's future remains up in the air for now.

He said: "I don’t know what the solution is going to be because it’s the club and Mason’s issue. I don’t know where exactly Mason is at personally, he’s got a year left on his contract. I know he’s held in high regard at the club and I know the club are trying to do what they can to make him stay, but I also think that Mason, I’d never want to stand here in the modern-day and talk about what a player should do because they’ll see it all from their own eyes.

"I think in the old days it would be: why are you leaving the club? In the modern day it’s: you should move on. And we’ve got into this situation that is happening now."