Presenter Terry Flewers has claimed that idea that Manchester United might not be able to sign Kim Min-jae this summer is just "scaremongering".

What are the latest MUFC transfer rumours?

It's been well reported that the Red Devils are hoping to sign the Napoli defender and may even be able to land him for just £42m (via reports from Italy) thanks to a clause in his contract.

However, a recent report in The Mirror claims that Erik ten Hag's transfer plans are "paralysed" as the takeover saga continues to rumble on without being resolved.

This could then halt Man United from making a move for Kim in time to trigger that clause which is only available for a short period during July.

What's more, reports in Portugal (via The Express) claim that Newcastle United are now in the race for the South Korean star.

However, while talking about it all on The Football Terrace, Flewers has insisted that Ten Hag and co will "will buy big this summer" regardless of the takeover.

He explained (4:49): "Man United will have anywhere between £200m to £250m to spend this summer – that's there, that exists.

"Man United fans, I think, have got to pull away from this scaremongering tactic from the media.

"And the reason I say scaremongering, one article this morning in The Mirror states that Kim Min-jae is done and the club now negotiating for Victor Osimhen. In the same very breath, they're stating that the transfer plans are paralysed.

"The chief European football writer and the chief football writer are clearly getting two different sides of the story.

"But of course one is trending and the other one isn't because negativity around Man United sells.

"For me, look whether the sale goes through or not, they will either be an investment into the club or a full sale. One of those two things is going to happen. Either way, the club is going to have money.

"There's the Champions League money that's coming in, and players are going to be sold. Man United will buy big this summer, will buy quality this summer and investment will be made.

"There's no such thing as paralysed transfer talks at Manchester United right now in my personal opinion."

How much can Man Utd spend this summer?

As Flewers points out there have been reports in Italy (via The Mirror) that a deal for Kim is already done and the club are now trying to focus on Osimhen.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why he's sceptical of just who to trust when there are so many conflicting reports in the media – such is the nature of the transfer market.

After all, they've been linked with some top players – such as the aforementioned Napoli duo – but reports also claim they have just about £100m to spend, due to financial fair play rules.

All in all, it's hard to know what to believe but with Champions League football secured, and some top targets wanted, it's hard not to see United spending big this season regardless of what happens with their ownership. Though some players may have to go first to help ease those financial fair play rules.