Journalist Jacque Talbot has slammed Manchester United amid news of their £200k-p/w contract offer for goalkeeper David de Gea.

What's the latest Man Utd contract news?

Earlier this week, it was announced that talented winger Alejandro Garnacho would be signing a new deal to will extend his stay at the Premier League club until June 2028.

And it seems as though first-team contracts are on the agenda for Man United and Erik ten Hag right now as they are looking to negotiate new terms with Marcus Rashford and De Gea.

Specifically on the Spaniard, The Sun have claimed that he has been offered a deal worth £200k-p/w but his camp are holding out for a higher wage.

While talking about all this on his YouTube channel, Talbot questioned the wisdom of keeping the goalkeeper around.

Indeed, he said (17:41): “Why are you offering David De Gea £200,000...

"I know he must be a big personality in the dressing room and that but Man United need to progress.

"David de Gea can make saves that no one else can, he can. I remember watching him against Arsenal about two seasons ago, you're like: 'Wow, how can you do that? You are like out worldly'.

"But there's more to it nowadays in the modern game for a goalkeeper you need to have more than just world-class saves.”

How much does De Gea earn?

As per a recent report in The Telegraph – which Talbot is responding too – United have until later this month to activate a 12-month extension option in De Gea’s deal.

However, that £200k-p/w offer shows they are trying to work out a new contract altogether, on reduced terms, as his current £375k-p/w deal makes him the club's top earner.

There has been plenty of talk about De Gea not really suiting Ten Hag's style of play due to his inability to play out from the back comfortably with the ball at his feet.

For example, the club's manager has even referenced this when talking to the press after he struggled against Real Betis in Europe.

Ten Hag said (via 90min): "From [the game], I can't ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well.

"I don't know why, or [what] the reason was. There was a lot of wind, it's a different ball, he probably had some problems with that. But I know he can deal with it and he will do Sunday better."

With that being the case, you can understand why United certainly don't want to offer him the same wages as before.

But perhaps they would be better off just letting him leave and then splashing the case on a shot-stopper who is happier with the ball at his feet – especially as De Gea is still going to be paid extremely well if he does stay.