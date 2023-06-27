Manchester United fans have once again made their feelings known about current owners, the Glazer family, protesting outside the club's Megastore and forcing it to close as the Red Devils launched their 2023/24 home kit.

The kit was unveiled at 9am on Tuesday morning, and fans purposely planned a protest against the current ownership, blocking the entrance to the store in their numbers.

Fans have been unhappy with the Glazer family for a while, resulting in the owners putting the club up for sale. A takeover remains uncompleted at this moment in time, however.

What's the latest on Manchester United's potential takeover?

As things stand, a takeover is yet to reach completion, but, according to Manchester Evening News, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain the front-runners to take ownership from the Glazers. It remains to be seen who the current owners would prefer to sell to.

Of course, United fans have been protesting for a while now. Back in 2021, fans protested on the pitch at Old Trafford, forcing the game between Manchester United and Liverpool to be postponed.

Even last season, too, when the Red Devils were winning under Erik ten Hag, Glazer-out chants could still be heard loud and clear.

The Glazer family made a statement back in November, revealing their intentions to sell the club. Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said, via Sky Sports: "The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

"As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives."

You can see how the fans protested outside of the club shop below:

Manchester United fans protest

As far as Manchester United fans are concerned, it seems as though the last thing that they want to do is give the Glazers more money before a potential sale.

As the delays become more and more frustrating, too, this may not be the end of the protests. We've seen how the fans can disrupt games a couple of years ago, and with the new season approaching, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

On the pitch, Ten Hag will be keen to see a quick resolution so that the club can get on with their summer recruitment ahead of an important campaign coming up.