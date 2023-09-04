Finally completing a move to Manchester United in 2021, it felt like a guarantee that Jadon Sancho would hit the ground running and instantly write himself into the history books at Old Trafford, after recording 114 goal involvements in just 137 games at Borussia Dortmund.

That has been anything but the case, however, and the winger has instead endured a nightmare three years in the Premier League, failing to establish himself in the United side, and quickly becoming a transfer flop.

Now, to make matters worse, Sancho has found himself in a public disagreement with United manager Erik ten Hag, releasing a statement going against the Dutchman, who said that he dropped the England international after a poor week in training.

Speaking on the situation, Rio Ferdinand was quick to deliver his verdict.

What has Rio Ferdinand said?

Taking to Twitter to react to Sancho's statement, Ferdinand was left somewhat in disbelief, saying: "There's no way Jadon's putting out a statement like that if he hasn't, in his own eyes, performed well. Now, that's the difference as well. On his chart, I've trained alright, but the manager might have a certain standard.

"There's only one way that this ends right now. Well, two ways. There's only one window open, and that's Saudi, or you're on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season."

Sancho was, of course, responding to Ten Hag's interview, in which the former Ajax boss said, via the BBC: "Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.

"You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

What next for Jadon Sancho?

To say that Sancho now has an uphill climb when it comes to getting back into Ten Hag's plans would be an incredible understatement. The former Dortmund man already looked unlikely to break into the Dutchman's strongest line-up. Now, however, any chance of eventually proving his doubters wrong at Old Trafford has been completely slashed.

Where the winger goes from here is uncertain with the transfer window closed in the majority of Europe. As things stand, unless there is a dramatic turnaround, Sancho will go down as one of the biggest flops in Premier League history.

During his time at the Red Devils, he has managed just 18 goal involvements in 82 games, with 12 goals and six assists. For a player who reached the 50-goal mark in Germany, those numbers are a damning representation of just how badly things have gone since Sancho's return to English football.

At 23-years-old, it could be argued that there is still time for Sancho's career to take another turn, this time in a more positive direction. That turn for the better looks increasingly unlikely to come in the red half of Manchester, however.

With the games coming thick and fast in the Premier League, too, it will certainly be interesting to see just how Sancho and Ten Hag's public disagreement develops in the coming weeks.