Manchester United's academy is arguably one of the most infamous across the world, having produced some of the game's best talents with alarming regularity.

Many would instantly think back to the class of 92 as the benchmark for youth production, yet even more recently the likes of Marcus Rashford have starred after being handed his break as a free-scoring 18-year-old.

It seems that with each passing season a new up-and-coming talent bursts onto the scene at Old Trafford, whether it be through outstanding performances for the U21s or by taking their first team chance when they are handed it.

In Mateo Mejia, the former is certainly the case and there will be hope that the opportunity will soon arise to make the latter a reality.

Having signed from Real Madrid as a 16-year-old, the tricky winger has followed a similar career path to Alejandro Garnacho. Given his recent emergence as someone in and around the senior squad, this is certainly a pursuit that the 19-year-old will seek to emulate.

Who is Mateo Mejia?

Having also joined from a Madrid club in 2020, the Argentine moved from Atletico Madrid at the same age as the aforementioned starlet with an impressive amount of traction attached to someone so young.

With Garnacho having now featured 30 times for the senior team, scoring four and assisting five, his electric pace and undeniable flair have seen him lauded as he slowly integrates himself within Erik ten Hag's squad.

Whilst Mejia is a far cry from being in that position, the teenage sensation is hardly far off given how he has embedded into the city as his performances improve.

Having played all across the front three this season, the Spanish-born speedster has adopted more of a creative role this campaign with four assists after ten Premier League 2 games.

It marks an impressive showing for someone enjoying their first full season with the U21s. It has even seen the 19-year-old dubbed a "wonderkid" by one source just before he joined.

For comparison, Garnacho had only managed five goal contributions in his first 12 games at that aforementioned level, before earning his call-up.

Although he is more of a finisher, the two do boast similarities in their desire to showcase their talents through their quick feet and intricate skills. Perhaps Mejia could provide a creative foil to his teenage teammate with whom he will hope to be playing with more next season in the first team.