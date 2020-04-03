 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man United fans react to Sanchez update

Man United fans react to Sanchez update

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 05:30am

According to The Telegraph, Inter Milan are set to reject the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez on a permanent basis.

The Manchester United outcast moved on loan to the San Siro last summer but an injury in October has limited his impact, resulting in him making just 15 appearances so far this season.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Sanchez is on a £500k per-week deal at United and should he return to Old Trafford at the end of the season as now expected, the club will have to decide whether to accept the cost or move Sanchez on elsewhere – either on loan or permanently.

@Utdreport relayed the information on Twitter and it’s safe to say that it’s struck a chord with United fans. While some believe the former Arsenal forward deserves another chance at Old Trafford, others are reluctant to see him return.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on social media…

Does Sanchez deserve another chance?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Meanwhile, one Man United fan would prefer Kleberson to a current Red Devils midfielder…

Article title: Man United fans react to Sanchez update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 