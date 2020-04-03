Man United fans react to Sanchez update

According to The Telegraph, Inter Milan are set to reject the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez on a permanent basis.

The Manchester United outcast moved on loan to the San Siro last summer but an injury in October has limited his impact, resulting in him making just 15 appearances so far this season.

Sanchez is on a £500k per-week deal at United and should he return to Old Trafford at the end of the season as now expected, the club will have to decide whether to accept the cost or move Sanchez on elsewhere – either on loan or permanently.

@Utdreport relayed the information on Twitter and it’s safe to say that it’s struck a chord with United fans. While some believe the former Arsenal forward deserves another chance at Old Trafford, others are reluctant to see him return.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on social media…

More like our patient is back. — grimacegray (@grimacegray) April 1, 2020

Send him to Boca — NotPhilJones (@back_united) April 1, 2020

wow really didn’t miss him — sierra fan account (@yszvm) April 1, 2020

Bring him back — Billy Kimber (@getabu_) April 1, 2020

Shuld find a buyer for him, however they do it, i dnt care 🙄🙄 — Joel Ugute (@JoelUgute) April 1, 2020

How did Alexis get this bad — balrog (@_beyonder__) April 1, 2020

Could be paired with Martial/Ighalo upfront in a 3-5-2. He needs a proper creator to be more effective. He was very effective even in a front two with di Natale for Udinese.. Worth a try perhaps.. given the chances Lingard has had, Alexis deserves it — Vineeth (@riderfoot) April 1, 2020

Would be interesting to see him play with Bruno. — Lionaldo Messano🔰 (@LionaldoMessano) April 1, 2020

