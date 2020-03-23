To state the obvious, Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t get much wrong at Old Trafford.
The legendary manager won 13 Premier League titles amongst countless other pieces of silverware across his 27-year stint in charge of Manchester United.
While he treated the club’s supporters to signings such as Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov, Ferguson’s decision to sign Bébé in 2010 was perhaps his worst decision in the transfer market.
The Portuguese striker scored just two goals in seven appearances for the Red Devils before leaving to join Benfica in 2014, and made just three starts in four years at Old Trafford.
The £7.4m which was spent on the forward would be worth £9,559,836.72 in today’s money, but even without using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, it is clear that this signing was a terrible one.
Bébé cost United a total of £3.7m per goal, which puts his miserable stint at Old Trafford in an even more unflattering light – he was an absolute waste of money by Ferguson, and it is confusing as to why the Scot even brought him to the club while he already had Wayne Rooney, Javier Hernandez and Dimitar Berbatov in his ranks – in fact, The Guardian revealed that he became the eighth striker on United’s books after arriving at the club.
The Red Devils eventually took a £5m loss on their investment after Benfica bought Bébé for just £2.4m, but Ferguson was probably just happy to take anything for the striker after his wretched stint at Old Trafford.
Even to this day, this specific signing is among the most baffling of Ferguson’s transfers, and the forward barely did anything in Manchester to be remembered as anything other than a laughing stock.
For all of his good work, Ferguson probably shudders at the thought of this deal.