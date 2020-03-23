£7.4m Bébé move arguably Ferguson’s worst

To state the obvious, Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t get much wrong at Old Trafford.

The legendary manager won 13 Premier League titles amongst countless other pieces of silverware across his 27-year stint in charge of Manchester United.

While he treated the club’s supporters to signings such as Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov, Ferguson’s decision to sign Bébé in 2010 was perhaps his worst decision in the transfer market.

The Portuguese striker scored just two goals in seven appearances for the Red Devils before leaving to join Benfica in 2014, and made just three starts in four years at Old Trafford.

Is Bebe the worst of Sir Alex Ferguson's signings?

The £7.4m which was spent on the forward would be worth £9,559,836.72 in today’s money, but even without using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, it is clear that this signing was a terrible one.