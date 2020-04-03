Man United to place faith in Brandon Williams next season

According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United will not pursue another left-back this summer, due to the emergence of Brandon Williams.

Left-back has been something of a problem position for United this season with four players starting there in the Premier League but featuring on no more than eleven occasions each, and one of those in Ashley Young leaving for Inter Milan in January.

However, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now content with his options because Williams has managed to establish himself in the senior squad this season, the 19-year-old going on to feature eleven times in the top flight.

In fact, Solskjaer has been so impressed by Williams that United have changed their stance on bringing in another No.3 during the next transfer window, having previously searched for a signing to compete with first-choice Luke Shaw.

An insider has reportedly told The Sun…

“Ole has stopped looking for a new left-back. Brandon has done enough. There was an idea he could go out like Dean Henderson has, to another Premier League club or a team in the Championship. “Ole loves Brandon’s attitude and he will be here next season. The bosses think he will save them £50m.”

The right decision?

Considering Shaw’s long list of injury problems, this season alone resulting in 17 games missed, it’s certainly something of a risk not to bring in an experienced understudy and instead entrust Williams to serve as back-up.

But Solskjaer has to give credit where it’s due and Williams has produced some really strong performances. He scored the first goal in United’s 3-3 comeback at Bramall Lane, was part of the defence that claimed a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge and received a Whoscored rating of 8.2 for his performance against Norwich.

He’s a hardworking young player, if not somewhat overenthusiastic as his five yellow cards illustrate, and academy products always resonate well with the fans when they put in that level of effort.

Of course, while Shaw’s injury record makes it seem like a gamble, there’s another side to that argument. Because Shaw often does miss portions of the season, Williams won’t be just a benchwarmer and will get the experience he needs to develop quickly.

If the teenager maintains the progress he’s shown so far, this could be a wise move from Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s transfer priority has been revealed.