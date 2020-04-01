As we’re all shut in at home for the next few weeks, now is probably the perfect time to try out a new look, whether that’s growing a bit more facial hair, giving yourself a buzz-cut or getting the dye out for something really trippy.
And it seems that Bruno Fernandes has taken that opportunity, having grown himself a goatee.
But the Portugal international’s new look certainly hasn’t won over everybody. After an image was shared by @Utdreport on Twitter, team-mate Diogo Dalot had his say, replying with a series of crying-with-laughter emojis and declaring that Bruno looks like he could be a character in popular Netflix series Narcos.
Please don’t 😂😂😂😂 @B_Fernandes8 I think we found the new @NarcosNetflix actor 👏🏻😂 https://t.co/zE625C2TBI
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 31, 2020
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to his Old Trafford career, producing three goals and four assists in nine games since arriving from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window.
Dalot, meanwhile, is still very much finding his feet at United, managing only ten outings so far this season.
Meanwhile, the latest on Mason Greenwood has left loads of Man United fans fuming…