Twitter post shows what Bruno Fernandes has been up to

The Premier League may be suspended for the time being, but players from the league will still be putting in practise to keep the rust from forming before they return to action.

That is the case for Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, with the latter posting a video of them having a kick about on his Twitter page.

Fernandes has been making waves since moving to Old Trafford, recording three goals and four assists in eight starts and one substitute appearance across the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Considering that he only arrived at the end of January, it will likely be heartwarming to see that he has his fellow Portuguese national for company during the break in play.

Seeing the 25-year-old imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration, before having to go and get the ball back from in the tree, will also have likely brought plenty of joy to some United fans who saw the video.

Dalot’s original Twitter post can be seen below:

Quarantine life’s 😅

After all.. who won it, @B_Fernandes8? 😂

Let people decide.. pic.twitter.com/mcgKpquyZ1 — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Man United fans don’t want the World Cup winner they have been linked with.