Manchester United fans gush over Bruno Fernandes

There have been few Manchester United signings in recent years who have made as much of an impact as Bruno Fernandes has, with the Portuguese being named the clubs Player of the Month for the second time in a row.

The midfielder only arrived in January but has already contributed to seven goals in nine games, proving significant in big wins away at Chelsea and at home to Manchester City.

Supporters have unsurprisingly been full of praise for him as a result, as with each passing game it is becoming more obvious that Ed Woodward bringing him to the club is looking like an inspired decision.

It is a shame that the season’s suspension means Fernandes is unable to continue his brilliant current form, but that shouldn’t prevent him from helping the Red Devils in their bid to qualify for the Champions League if football does make a return.

He's had the Cantona effect — Stevie Boy (@StevenClarkson) March 21, 2020

He’s been an incredible red congratulations Brunooooooo 👏👏🔴🔴❤️ — yasminA (@yasminA46580130) March 21, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit too for bedding the player in and playing to his strengths.

He has done similarly with four-goal Odion Ighalo and therefore has a personal touch which gives players the confidence to excel, and Fernandes has gone from strength to strength as a result.

That has led fans to debate whether the 25-year-old could even be named as Man United’s Player of the Year despite only arriving halfway through, such is the impact that he’s had.

It is very encouraging for fans and the team alike, and many will likely be hoping he demonstrates the same standard at the beginning of next season, as that could get the Old Trafford outfit underway for a successful campaign.

Good point, totally transformed the team, club and fanbase — Shane (@ShaneLewis60) March 21, 2020

He’s impact so far has been unparalleled, but because he hasn’t been here for long enough it would be harsh on the others. Also it would make us look extremely bad if that was the case lol — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) March 21, 2020

I never envisaged how much of an impact he would have but at the same time we could all see we were desperate for a number 10 in Oles system. I hate thinking about how much closer to city we would be if we had got him last summer. — Craig Sharpe (@CraigCharles23) March 21, 2020

Fernandes has been excellent, a real breath of fresh air. He has played well and lifted the rest of the team – both morale and performance. Still worth remembering that Pogba has been out injured – what could have been… — Matt Cotton (@mj_cotton) March 21, 2020

Bro AWB has been outstanding he surely wins it for me but Bruno is unreal we haven’t had such an impactful signing in a while — Reagan Tinka 🔴 (@EasyMoneySnipa6) March 21, 2020

