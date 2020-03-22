 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Manchester United fans gush over Bruno Fernandes

by Kealan Hughes
22/3/2020

There have been few Manchester United signings in recent years who have made as much of an impact as Bruno Fernandes has, with the Portuguese being named the clubs Player of the Month for the second time in a row.

The midfielder only arrived in January but has already contributed to seven goals in nine games, proving significant in big wins away at Chelsea and at home to Manchester City.

Supporters have unsurprisingly been full of praise for him as a result, as with each passing game it is becoming more obvious that Ed Woodward bringing him to the club is looking like an inspired decision.

It is a shame that the season’s suspension means Fernandes is unable to continue his brilliant current form, but that shouldn’t prevent him from helping the Red Devils in their bid to qualify for the Champions League if football does make a return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit too for bedding the player in and playing to his strengths.

He has done similarly with four-goal Odion Ighalo and therefore has a personal touch which gives players the confidence to excel, and Fernandes has gone from strength to strength as a result.

That has led fans to debate whether the 25-year-old could even be named as Man United’s Player of the Year despite only arriving halfway through, such is the impact that he’s had.

It is very encouraging for fans and the team alike, and many will likely be hoping he demonstrates the same standard at the beginning of next season, as that could get the Old Trafford outfit underway for a successful campaign.

