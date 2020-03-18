It has turned out to be a pretty good start for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, after he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January.
This includes the derby day win against Manchester City, as well as the 5-0 victory over LASK, which has pretty much secured United’s Europa League progression.
It has got even better for their new talisman, as he was awarded the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February, which has led to plenty of Man United fans showing how thrilled they are for him.
Happy to win my first #POTM 🏆
Thank you @EASPORTSFIFA and @premierleague 👊🏼@EASPORTSFIFA can i have a free pack with him? 🤪 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/C2LjSvSmUR
— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 16, 2020
Looking specifically at his Premier League form, the 25-year-old has already got two goals and three assists from his first five games in a United shirt.
In addition to that, he has averaged 2.2 key passes, 1.2 dribbles, 2 tackles, 1 interception and 1.8 clearances per game – indicating just how effective he has been across the pitch for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
With all of this in mind, it should be no surprise that he has already become a popular figure among United fans.
The suggestion among some fans is that this will be the “first of many” for him, while one fan has even suggested that the midfielder will have won the Ballon d’Or before 2024.
This can perhaps be seen as an embodiment of the exciting signs at Old Trafford under Solskjaer, with young talents like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams currently on an upward trajectory.
If Fernandes is able to continue his early influence in red then it will certainly be helpful as they look to get back on top.
