Verdict: Should United use De Gea or Henderson next season?

Manchester United may have shown improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the team currently just three points behind fourth place, but he will be looking for further development.

One part of his plan has been to introduce talented academy products such as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams to the first-team setup.

He will have a massive dilemma on his hands next season about what to do with another of those: Dean Henderson.

The 23-year-old has impressed in two separate loan spells at Sheffield United, so Solskjaer must now decide whether it is time to bring him into the fold ahead of David De Gea or stick with the Spaniard.

Removing the current number 1 from his duties between the sticks would be a bold move, seeing as he has now played 394 games in a United shirt, but Henderson will be keen to get his chance at Old Trafford.

With the above in mind, FFC writers have given their verdics about whether Solskjaer should use De Gea or Henderson next season.

Viji Jeevathayalan

“It may be unpopular but the time has come for Manchester United to sell De Gea this summer. The Spain international just hasn’t been at the required level for the past couple of seasons now, and Henderson’s exploits whilst on loan for the second season at Sheffield United gives the Red Devils the perfect chance to change tack.

“What kind of message would it send out to Henderson when he’s helping the Blades to an impressive season in the top-flight, and he sees De Gea still keep the number one spot at Old Trafford despite his numerous howlers? Ole must be ruthless, and bring an end to one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s signings.”

Matt Dawson

“Henderson is one of the rising stars of the Premier League but is he ready for regular football in the cauldron that is Old Trafford? I’m not so sure. I rate the Sheffield United loanee highly but it’s hugely important to remember he’s still an incredibly inexperienced goalkeeper.

“He might have bags of potential but De Gea has proven himself to be a world-class acquisition, winning the club’s Player of the Season award on numerous occasions. Henderson has kept the second-most clean sheets in the entire of the top-flight but it’s key to remember his woes at the European U21 Championships last summer.

“In one of his most high pressured situations yet, he made a costly blunder against Romania as the Three Lions were ultimately dumped out of the tournament. Yes, the 23-year-old has come a long way since that moment, but they should throw their trust into someone of Henderson’s ilk yet. If he’s willing to wait another year then perhaps his time will then come. However, for now, De Gea should still be first choice for Manchester United. They’d be taking a risk otherwise.”

Kealan Hughes

“This may be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest problem this summer.

“Both De Gea and Henderson are brilliant keepers, and it would be unfair to keep one of them on the bench all season, and also harsh on Sergio Romero who has barely put a foot wrong since joining the club.

“Henderson keeps getting better and better however and will surely be no.1 in the future if United hang onto him. With the Euros being delayed he will be eager for more match action too and that means another loan – possibly back to Sheffield United – would be the best option.

“Solskjaer can’t afford to get this wrong as he risks alienating either Henderson or De Gea, and if the former is to stick around then he deserves his fair share of game time.”

Who should Solskjaer go with?

Danny Lewis

“De Gea’s time as number 1 has felt like it is slowly coming to an end, as he has looked far too weak at times, with the goal conceded against Everton being a prime example – even if it can be argued that it was a foul from Dominic Calvert-Lewin he should have done much better.

“Even his handling has looked off at times, such as when he let Ismaila Sarr’s shot slip through his fingers, and while Henderson has made an error or two of his own, he is a ‘keeper on the rise, whereas De Gea is potentially on the decline.

“The Englishman’s emergence in the Premier League should definitely accelerate the process of De Gea being taken out of the team, as only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than the Blades this season.

“All of the 23-year-old’s development so far has been working towards the moment when he gets a chance in the United goal – 2020/21 should be the season he gets it.”

