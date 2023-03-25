Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to secure a permanent summer move away from Old Trafford, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

The Lowdown: Tottenham interest

The Red Devils star is out on a season-long loan with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest having turned down the opportunity to talk to Erik Ten Hag about his future in 2022.

England’s former international is currently on the sidelines through injury but was in impressive form prior to his absence having kept six clean sheets for Steve Cooper’s side which hasn’t gone unnoticed throughout the rest of the top flight.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Tottenham have identified the 26-year-old as an ideal long-term successor to Hugo Lloris and hinted that he could be offered as part of a potential swap deal for Harry Kane.

The Latest: Henderson to depart?

According to Football Insider, Henderson is ‘set to leave’ Manchester United at the end of the season after ‘falling out of favour’.

The 6 foot 2 colossus is ‘aware’ that his club will be entering the market for a new shot-stopper and has since ‘accepted’ the fact that he has ‘no future’ at Old Trafford.

It's added Henderson 'prefers a permanent move' elsewhere in his bid for more game time.

The Whitehaven-born talent also publicly aired his frustrations not long after joining Forest about how he’s been treated by the Red Devils. He said:

“It was frustrating because I turned down so many good loans last summer and they wouldn’t let me go. So, it was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months, it’s criminal really at my age.”

The Verdict: Time to cash in

Henderson’s contract at United isn’t set to expire until 2025 but they would be making completely the right decision by cashing in and letting him seal a move elsewhere in the summer.

The City Ground’s number one has only ever made 29 senior outings since making the step up to the senior first-team from the academy and has consistently struggled to nail down a starting spot.

The CAA Stellar client is also yet to make a single appearance under Ten Hag due to the fact that he’s on loan but that is unlikely to change even if he was to return ahead of the new term.

Realistically, Henderson is never going to be taking the shirt and gloves from David De Gea between the sticks and won’t be part of the club’s long-term plans so an amicable parting of ways would surely be the best outcome for both parties.