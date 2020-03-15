Man United to offer Henderson new contract

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to offer Dean Henderson a new contract.

What’s the story?

Henderson is said to have been of interest to Chelsea recently, as Frank Lampard looks for a solution to his Kepa Arrizabalaga problem – the Blues are said to be prepared to offer £50m for his services.

However, in an attempt to secure his long-term future at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are set to offer the 23-year-old a new deal – worth £100,000-a-week.

More important than Sancho

The summer is likely to be busy for the north-west outfit – they have already been heavily linked with both Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho, for example. The latter, in particular, has lit up European football this term, managing 17 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, and has been the subject of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

Keeping ahold of Henderson for the long-term, though, is absolutely vital. Currently on loan at Sheffield United, he has been in fantastic form so far this term – only Nick Pope of Burnley has more than his 10 clean sheets in the top flight with the Blades. He has also managed a save percentage ratio of 75.8%.

David de Gea is the current number one for United. There is no doubt he is a top goalkeeper, and he has been integral to the club’s aspirations since his arrival from Atletico Madrid – named Player of the Year four times already – but he is currently experiencing his worst season in the last four – his 71.3% save percentage is the lowest of any of those terms – and at 29, he is not going to be around forever.

Even though Henderson is yet to play a single game for United, he is the future between the sticks, and whilst £100,000 a week may seem steep, it will likely convince him to commit the next few years of his career to the club. Players like Sancho are a luxury – others like Henderson are a long-term necessity.

Meanwhile, Man United fans swoon over this youngster.