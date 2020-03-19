 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man United fans laud Denis Zakaria

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 19/3/2020 | 08:15pm

Manchester United and Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, as reported by SportBild, via Sport Witness.

The Switzerland international wouldn’t be adverse to staying with the Bundesliga outfit if they qualify for the Champions League, but the deal has not been completely closed off.

United fans are excited about the prospect of seeing him join their club and have been lauding the 23-year-old, who is rated at £40.5m on Transfermarkt.

There are plenty of fans who have been calling for this move to be completed, with one adding that they would love to see him come in alongside Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Zakaria has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance across the Bundesliga and Champions League for Monchengladbach this term, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

In the league, he has also completed two dribbles per game, while maintaining a pass success rate of 86.7%.

However, it is the defensive side of his game that fans seem most excited about, with one referring to him as the “long-term Matic replacement”.

In the Bundesliga, Zakaria has averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.1 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game.

Therefore, having him acting as a defensive presence, which could allow more attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to play more freely, is an exciting prospect.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba may be getting in the way of a potential Man United transfer.

