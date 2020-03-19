Man United fans laud Denis Zakaria

Manchester United and Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, as reported by SportBild, via Sport Witness.

The Switzerland international wouldn’t be adverse to staying with the Bundesliga outfit if they qualify for the Champions League, but the deal has not been completely closed off.

United fans are excited about the prospect of seeing him join their club and have been lauding the 23-year-old, who is rated at £40.5m on Transfermarkt.

Manchester United courting Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria — utdreport (@utdreport) March 18, 2020

There are plenty of fans who have been calling for this move to be completed, with one adding that they would love to see him come in alongside Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Zakaria has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance across the Bundesliga and Champions League for Monchengladbach this term, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

In the league, he has also completed two dribbles per game, while maintaining a pass success rate of 86.7%.

Sancho, Grealish, and Zakaria/Partey the dream summer window🙌 — Fredinho🇾🇪 (@CalebMUFC99) March 19, 2020

We actually need to prioritise him as our first signing, he’d actually come at a reasonable price too. https://t.co/w40mKmHcLg — 🇾🇪 (@topbinsbruno) March 19, 2020

However, it is the defensive side of his game that fans seem most excited about, with one referring to him as the “long-term Matic replacement”.

In the Bundesliga, Zakaria has averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.1 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game.

Therefore, having him acting as a defensive presence, which could allow more attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to play more freely, is an exciting prospect.

Class DM — 👹🔱 (@BrozenRepFred) March 18, 2020

Would be a very good addition, long term matic replacement — Rob (@Rep_M8) March 18, 2020

Lovely player👌🏿 Wont need to replace Matic when its time. Fits perfectly into the squad. Int’l and european experience. A bigger stronger Herrera in my view. — 🔰 ThatManDan 85 🔰 (@Thatmandan85) March 18, 2020

