Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Manchester United would be sold for a world record fee, should the Glazers decide to sell up.

The Lowdown: Second bids

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the main contenders when it comes to a takeover, with both parties now making second bids after a mix-up in the week.

Jassim and Ratcliffe’s respective teams asked for an extension after missing the deadline on Wednesday, with Ratcliffe’s fresh proposal going in on Thursday and news of Jassim’s second offer emerging on Saturday morning.

There was speculation of the Glazers retaining some reservations when it comes to selling, but if they do, Sheth believes it could break records.

Sheth was talking to GiveMeSport regarding a Manchester United takeover, highlighting sections of support that want the Glazers to leave Old Trafford for good. He said that speculation when it comes to a takeover will continue to rumble on but believes that a potential sale would be for a world record fee:

"There have been all sorts of talk that there's a split within the Glazer family and that some want to sell, while some actually want to keep hold of Manchester United.

"I know there's a big section of Manchester United fans who just don't want the Glazers anywhere near the club anymore.

"So that will be a slight concern to them. But it's still going to rumble on this one, because there are so many people interested in buying United and it's going to go for a world-record fee, you'll think."

The Verdict: Fingers crossed

With second bids now in from Jassim and Ratcliffe, the ball is firmly in the Glazers’ court when it comes to a possible world record sale, eclipsing a $4.65 billion sale for the Denver Broncos last year.

Jassim now seems to be confident of winning the race to take control at Old Trafford, and hopefully, there will be further developments before the end of the season. The Qatari group previously wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help Erik ten Hag in the transfer market ahead of the summer, so some supporters will be hoping the Glazers decide to sell to them relatively quickly.

A stunning swoop for Jude Bellingham has already been mooted with Jassim a huge fan, so it could be an extremely exciting few months off the pitch at Old Trafford, with the club looking to build on a solid first season under Ten Hag.