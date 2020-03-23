Man United fans swoon over Dwight McNeil

It can be argued that this is an exciting time for Manchester United when looking at their youth prospects.

Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay have all established themselves in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while players such as Angel Gomes are also waiting in the wings.

However, there is one player fans think should be among them: Dwight McNeil.

The now-20-year-old left Man United’s youth team in 2014 to join Burnley’s U18s, where he has since worked his way up to being a Premier League regular.

Some fans can’t believe he was allowed to leave, with one suggesting that Sir Alex Ferguson would have been able to use him to United’s benefit.

We got rid of McNeil and kept Chong🙃…….. #mufc https://t.co/RzcCRCgWdM — GRM FC💥🔴⚪️⚫️ (@PAULO79296486) March 22, 2020

I will never understand how he got booted but Chong won poty twice https://t.co/RW4AqBzLR2 — Sam Gidman (@SamGidman) March 22, 2020

Ferguson would play him from d bench as a super sub…

His crosses can win u games if u have a fox In d box…

“Anybody can make it big at United…it all depends on d coach at d time — @CreatiVIKKY (@victorovek) March 23, 2020

There has also been more general appreciation for what he can do, as the winger has now played a total of 58 times for Burnley, scoring five goals and assisting a further 10.

Considering he is still just 20 years old, this is a fairly impressive return, with seven of those goal contributions coming in the current Premier League campaign.

This guy is such a baller. Criminally underrated because he plays for Burnley. https://t.co/hfrefZuUDk — Scott‼️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@UtdScxtt) March 22, 2020

He’s so good — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 22, 2020

All of this has led to some supporters suggesting that United should be looking to bring him back to Old Trafford.

This does not necessarily mean that he should be starting every week in the minds of some, but the consensus is that he can be a useful asset for Solskjaer.

The fact that, on top of his goal contributions, the winger averages 1.5 key passes, 2.1 dribbles, 1.8 crosses and 1.4 tackles a game backs that opinion up.

I have a thing for left-footed right wingers and he might be the guy. He dribbles like Ozil and has good technique so why notttttt https://t.co/r4bzYwmH0j — عرفان (@IrfanSbw) March 23, 2020

Would defffffooo have him back if we get rid of pereira or lingard – sancho martial rashford front 3 james greenwood/ighalo McNeil back up would be mad. And before any twitter mongs tell me lingard/pereira ain’t wingers I obv know that but our squads imbalanced https://t.co/ikkr7CapwJ — kyle (@kylethetwat) March 23, 2020

Would love to buy him as a back-up, he is pure class 👏🏻

He’s a great crosser, has a great shot, his work rate is brilliant and gives his all every game 🙌🏻

I’ve seen him play a lot of times and he always impresses me🔥 https://t.co/X5fQoKabRs — Gerard Ryan🔴 (@G_Ryan3711) March 22, 2020

Nah we should still sign him. Can play in numerous positions and will be quality squad player https://t.co/bJNoze4W7U — AD™ (@UTDFuture) March 23, 2020

