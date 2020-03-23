 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man United fans swoon over Dwight McNeil

Man United fans swoon over Dwight McNeil

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 23/3/2020 | 08:20pm

It can be argued that this is an exciting time for Manchester United when looking at their youth prospects.

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay have all established themselves in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while players such as Angel Gomes are also waiting in the wings.

However, there is one player fans think should be among them: Dwight McNeil.

The now-20-year-old left Man United’s youth team in 2014 to join Burnley’s U18s, where he has since worked his way up to being a Premier League regular.

Some fans can’t believe he was allowed to leave, with one suggesting that Sir Alex Ferguson would have been able to use him to United’s benefit.

How well do you really know the Premier League’s greatest ever manager? Find out below…

1 of 15

In what year was Sir Alex Ferguson born?

There has also been more general appreciation for what he can do, as the winger has now played a total of 58 times for Burnley, scoring five goals and assisting a further 10.

Considering he is still just 20 years old, this is a fairly impressive return, with seven of those goal contributions coming in the current Premier League campaign.

Would you like to see United sign McNeil?

Yes

Yes

No

No

All of this has led to some supporters suggesting that United should be looking to bring him back to Old Trafford.

This does not necessarily mean that he should be starting every week in the minds of some, but the consensus is that he can be a useful asset for Solskjaer.

The fact that, on top of his goal contributions, the winger averages 1.5 key passes, 2.1 dribbles, 1.8 crosses and 1.4 tackles a game backs that opinion up.

Meanwhile, one academy graduate has uploaded a hilarious video onto Instagram.

Article title: Man United fans swoon over Dwight McNeil

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 