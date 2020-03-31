Woodward would relish chance to lock horns with Daniel Levy

According to London Evening Standard, Manchester United’s chief executive Ed Woodward would relish the chance to lock horns with his Tottenham counterpart, Daniel Levy.

What’s the word?

Levy is one of the shrewdest negotiators in English football, with a fantastic record of turning huge profits in the transfer market, but that doesn’t appear to have put off Manchester United’s main man on all things transfers.

Indeed, as part of an article centred around Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker hinted that he may leave the club at some point in search of success, London Evening Standard cite their own sources as saying Woodward would “relish the chance to lock horns” with Levy.

Levy very rarely sells players to Premier League rivals without a big fee involved, however, with Kyle Walker being the only exception in recent years, having completed a move to Manchester City worth more than £47m.

Who could they lock horns over?

As previously mentioned, London Evening Standard’s article is built around Kane’s situation and as a striker with 136 Premier League goals under his belt at the age of 26, the suggestion that United would be interested in acquiring is far from surprising.

But he’s not the only player who Woodward and Levy could conceivably end up doing battle over. He may have recently signed a new contract, but Toby Alderweireld has often been linked with United in the past (TuttoSport via Daily Mail) and recent links with Diego Godin (Corriere Dello Sport via Mirror) suggest an experienced centre-back may still be on the club’s agenda.

Then there’s also Dele Alli. Four of his five Premier League campaigns, including the current one, have resulted in at least 12 goal involvements and it does seem United are on the hunt for another midfielder, having been linked with Saul Niguez, James Maddison and Jack Grealish since the close of January. Perhaps he’s one to keep an eye on.

For the time being though, all we know is that Woodward views Levy as a challenge he wants to conquer. That likely means a large transfer fee being passed between the two at some point in the near future.

