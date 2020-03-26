Man United fans swoon over Eduardo Camavinga

With there being no football on at the moment, plenty of Manchester United fans will be identifying players that they want to see join their club.

Statman Dave has shown one impressive statistic from Eduardo Camavinga that has got plenty of United fans talking.

It is the fact that he has made 6.2 tackles per game this term, which has got supporters of the Red Devils hoping that he will be making the move to Old Trafford.

No player across Europe’s Top 5 Leagues has made more tackles per game this season than Eduardo Camavinga (6.2). He’s 17 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/KyDE0WyTQK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 25, 2020

There is hope among United fans that their club will be bringing him in, as one fan exclaimed “I’d love this kid and Bellingham”.

What adds to the impressive nature of his tackling statistics is that he has also completed 87.7% of the passes that he attempts in Ligue 1, showing that his game is more well-rounded than merely winning the ball back.

Considering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba at his disposal, if that remains to be the case past this summer they would need somebody with brilliant defensive awareness if they are to play both of them – something Camavinga clearly has.

Really special. Would be one of the best mids itw before he turns 20 — Shukla Ji 🔰 (@martial_sauce) March 25, 2020

If pogba leaves, I’d love to have this kid and Bellingham. — Travis Hybiak (@TravisHighback) March 25, 2020

What a stalwart “we” could have as a defensive midfielder. Such a phenomenal player! — LoveLife. Begood 247. (@kwameSasuAsante) March 25, 2020

We should be tracking this lad @ManUtd alongside Bellingham. — lawalaneru (@lawalaneru12) March 26, 2020

Some fans have even drawn comparisons with their right-back and current tackle king Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 22-year-old has been seriously impressive in this regard since joining from Crystal Palace, averaging 3.8 tackles per Premier League match this term.

Camavinga making more than the Englishman is a real point of reference for United fans, showing just how impressive the Frenchman’s numbers are.

Next AWB — SK 🔰☔️ (@Samzy336) March 25, 2020

even more than AWB? wow — Gerge Erew (@gergeerew) March 26, 2020

