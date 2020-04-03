 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to update on Haaland

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 09:30am

According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are still interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland despite him turning down the Red Devils to join the German outfit in January.

It’s claimed the former Red Bull Salzburg front-man, who has scored 40 goals across all competitions this season, hasn’t burned any bridges with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having previously managed him at Molde, regardless of the January snub.

Of course, Haaland has only been at Dortmund for a matter of months, but ESPN’s report on the 19-year-old claims United are still closely monitoring his progress in Germany.

And that aspect of the report, relayed on Twitter by @Utdreport, has certainly garnered some interest amongst Red Devils fans.

Indeed, a number have responded to the post, with some mentioning Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, others doubting the credibility of an actual move and a few telling United to quite simply move on.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter…

Meanwhile, one Man United fan would prefer Kleberson to a current Red Devils midfielder…

