Man Utd fans react to update on Haaland

According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are still interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland despite him turning down the Red Devils to join the German outfit in January.

It’s claimed the former Red Bull Salzburg front-man, who has scored 40 goals across all competitions this season, hasn’t burned any bridges with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having previously managed him at Molde, regardless of the January snub.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Of course, Haaland has only been at Dortmund for a matter of months, but ESPN’s report on the 19-year-old claims United are still closely monitoring his progress in Germany.

And that aspect of the report, relayed on Twitter by @Utdreport, has certainly garnered some interest amongst Red Devils fans.

Indeed, a number have responded to the post, with some mentioning Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, others doubting the credibility of an actual move and a few telling United to quite simply move on.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter…

Raiolchester United it is — Manc Born and Bred (@CR7STIANOOOO) April 1, 2020

He’s coming in 2021 or 2022, believe that!! — Ruben Rønnevig (@MrRoennevig) April 1, 2020

The ship sailed long time ago — AbdullMalik (@IamAbdullmalik) April 1, 2020

Ñot happening anytime soon — Manchester United FC (@Brunolegend18) April 1, 2020

Closely monitoring FC — Pjanic Selling 💭 (@PjanicSelling) April 1, 2020

What a lot of nonsense 🤣🤣🤣 — The Journey of a 1000 Miles (@MichMC1) April 1, 2020

Who should be Man Utd's front-man?

Marcus Rashford Vote Harry Kane Vote Erling Haaland Vote

Club let ole down by not signing him. Massive mistake. 20x better than Martial — ∆ (@TrentaKV) April 1, 2020

@ManUtd why @ErlingHaaland or @MatthijsdeLigt4 they turn it down once an they are clients of this parasite @MinoRaiola — Michael (@mikey11williams) April 1, 2020

its about time we move on😂 https://t.co/muu7rBB9JJ — jay_munene (@JumanneMlebo) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, one Man United fan would prefer Kleberson to a current Red Devils midfielder…