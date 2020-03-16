Man Utd fans react to Odion Ighalo price tag

Manchester United have been told precisely how much it’ll cost to secure Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis this week, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

According to the Mirror, Shanghai Shenhua will demand £15m at the end of the season if the Red Devils want to keep the 30-year-old on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at his desire to keep hold of Ighalo following his immediate impact at Old Trafford, and the club do have an option to buy, but no fee was set in stone following the Nigerian’s Deadline Day move in January.

It seems like many supporters in Manchester agree with their manager too, here’s what has been said…

It would be a bargain. The guy loves United and wants it more than any other player that has recently signed for us. To add to the fact he's not half bad either. https://t.co/cMPdmG7AHJ — Jason Murtagh (@jasmpm75) March 15, 2020

Easy. Get him permanently. — Elliott West (@ewest_22) March 14, 2020

Bargain — jacob (@AWBissakaUTD2) March 14, 2020

£15m for the cover he provides is a bargain in today’s market. — Garry Jones #FBPE (@garry_1183) March 15, 2020

What a steal — kOsöLU (@kosolua) March 15, 2020

The overriding consensus was that it would be an “absolute bargain” and a “steal” to clinch Ighalo permanently, which is no surprise given how quickly he has adapted to life back in the English game.

He has scored four goals from only 318 minutes, all of which have come in huge fixtures that has helped contribute to the club advancing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

Some supporters would offer out some of the current squad in order to secure the frontman with names such as Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez being suggested.

The latter is currently out on loan at Inter Milan and is set to return this summer while Lingard has fallen down the pecking order under Solskjaer having played just 23 minutes in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

And Pereira has even had to issue a response to trolls who have urged him to leave the club in recent weeks.

Give them 20 mil and pereira and lingard — Lee Dixon (@leedixon547) March 14, 2020

Why don’t we just do a swap deal. Sanchez Ighalo — (@B_Muritu) March 15, 2020

Just give them Pereira call it even — Pravin12155 (@pravin_meshram) March 15, 2020

Only time will tell if United will try and pursue Ighalo on a permanent basis at the end of the season, that’s providing the current campaign resumes anytime soon.

