Man Utd fans react to Thomas Lemar reports

Manchester United fans have been left in debate following reports linking them to Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar over the weekend.

According to Julian Laurens, who was in conversation with ESPN, the Atleti flop is a player on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar this summer.

Should United sign Thomas Lemar this summer?

It’s claimed the 24-year-old wants to leave the La Liga club due to Diego Simeone’s style of football just two years after joining from Monaco.

The World Cup-winning wide man still has over three years to run on his current contract and is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

Please no, we don’t need him — ‘ (@UtdChart) March 20, 2020

Naaaaa he’s a failed talent — Rob (@Rep_M8) March 20, 2020

Please no he’s horrible — ً (@Sarrista__) March 20, 2020

What a waste of time scouting this player. — . (@KaranJatt) March 20, 2020

Loads were against the idea of signing Lemar, claiming it was a “waste of time” and that he was a “failed talent” and his numbers provide some sort of agreement to such thoughts.

In 63 appearances for the Spanish giants, the winger has only managed to score three goals and provide six assists, per Transfermarkt.

Which is why fans have been comparing him to current members of the squad, such as the “useless” Anthony Martial as well as being a “French [Jesse] Lingard.”

While one pondered Marcus Rashford’s future if Lemar was to indeed join the club this summer.

French Lingard — AC 🔴 (@MUFC_Aman7) March 20, 2020

If he comes then rashfords career is over lol… — De Kick Chimz (@dechimz) March 20, 2020

Given other reports in the past linking the Old Trafford outfit to Atletico teammate Thomas Partey, some would rather see the central midfielder swap Spain for Manchester.

There were even suggestions made over Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, Everton’s Richarlison and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

Doesn't have a serious quality. Would opt for Sancho all day everyday https://t.co/gg7H5FN6EW — Eskand Ghimire (@GhimireEskand) March 20, 2020

Should be meeting Thomas Partey’s reps, not Thomas Lemar’s. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 20, 2020

No thanks.. rather Richarlison or Chiesa over him tbh, but obviously there is only one main target pic.twitter.com/aoHifXSkm0 — MUFCPoni (@MufcPoni) March 20, 2020

You’re looking for wrong Thomas @ManUtd — TJ (@UtdTalha) March 20, 2020

Wrong atletico player they are targeting. Only partey or Saul shud be the prime targets. — AWBSZN (@BahuBailly) March 20, 2020

