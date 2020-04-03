Man United fans react to Fernandinho claim

It’s been far from smooth sailing for Fred since moving to Manchester United in summer 2018 at a cost of £52m.

During his first season, he made just 13 starts in the Premier League and appeared to have the makings of a prime transfer dud.

But fast forward to present day and Fred has missed just four top flight outings for the Red Devils this term, starting 22 of 29 overall, and his Whoscored performance rating has jumped up from 6.49 in 2018/19 to 6.95, encapsulating the improvement he’s shown.

However, Fred hasn’t done it all on his own. According to Bleacher Report, the influence of a countryman on the other side of Manchester has been pivotal, with Fernandinho stepping forward during Fred’s darkest moments.

The Brazilian pair may have to lock horns on the pitch when representing bitter rivals, but it seems they’re pretty close off it.

Manchester United fans have put the City rivalry to one side to praise the 34-year-old. Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter…

Manchester City's Fernandinho helped Fred during his difficult start in Manchester. He stepped forward at the Brazilian's lowest moment #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 3, 2020

Huge respect to Fernandinho 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Thomas 🔰 (@mufc_cappa) April 3, 2020

top lad — hasanayn (@hasanayn_) April 3, 2020

What a nice guy — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DrippyGreenwood) April 3, 2020

Class act 👏👏👏 — ⚡N.S.A⚡ (@nazerutd) April 3, 2020

Respect — AJ (@AJ_458) April 3, 2020

Fernandinho is one of the most under appreciated players in premier league history btw. City don’t look the same without him in midfield https://t.co/SWJcy1FGym — James Christian (@_JCMUFC) April 3, 2020

Always said Fernandinho was the best DM in the league https://t.co/QEbwmEiHwk — ً (@utdsaeed) April 3, 2020

