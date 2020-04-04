Man Utd fans blast Mourinho amid Fred news

According to Bleacher Report, Jose Mourinho bizarrely acted as though he never wanted to sign Fred in summer 2018, despite sending the midfielder text messages assuring him he’d play regularly alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

Fred has already made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season but struggled when he first arrived at Old Trafford from Shaktar Donetsk, making just 13 Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

Bleacher Report have documented his impressive turnaround in fortunes and given an insight into how the 27-year-old’s confidence hit a new low under the Portuguese, in part because of the way he was treated by Mourinho.

Of course, the Special One is now with United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham, having been sacked in December 2018 to make way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But it appears a number of United fans haven’t forgiven his prior indiscretions.

Indeed, after @Utdreport relayed a snippet from Bleacher Report’s article, Red Devils supporters used it as a platform to take pops at their former gaffer, dubbing him a “fraud” and a “clown” amongst other insults.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter.

Dusted fraud — Izzy (@Izzyutd) April 3, 2020

This is why he was worse than Moyes for me…he did a lot of damage to certain players and was ruining careers and destroying the reputation of players in the eyes of fans…it was all about him — Ern (@tab0824) April 3, 2020

Because he didn’t have a clue on how to coach a player as per usual nowadays with him — Kshitij Arora (@_uniteDog_) April 3, 2020

Jose is a fraud😁

Its good we have fred and it has backfire Jose — Uchenna Joel (@OUchenna11) April 3, 2020

Will Jose ever win another PL title?

Yes Vote No Vote

Pretty cowardly if true… — S Monks (@monksey01monks) April 3, 2020

Fraud Jose — OldTraffordVienne (@OldVienne) April 3, 2020

Mourinho the clown 🤡

Never helped Fred settle down https://t.co/UAZMfHFimr — P (@p_factorial01) April 3, 2020

He is actually so, so washed. Realized the player he signed wasn’t gonna solve things like magic and immediately pretended he never wanted him. https://t.co/AnXzwI5ZuZ — k (@misplacedpass) April 3, 2020

bro i despise mourinho https://t.co/mjZrHGuNQ9 — 𝓡 (@UtdReidd) April 3, 2020

