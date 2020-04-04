 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans blast Mourinho amid Fred news

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 4/4/2020 | 05:00am

According to Bleacher Report, Jose Mourinho bizarrely acted as though he never wanted to sign Fred in summer 2018, despite sending the midfielder text messages assuring him he’d play regularly alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

Fred has already made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season but struggled when he first arrived at Old Trafford from Shaktar Donetsk, making just 13 Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

Bleacher Report have documented his impressive turnaround in fortunes and given an insight into how the 27-year-old’s confidence hit a new low under the Portuguese, in part because of the way he was treated by Mourinho.

Of course, the Special One is now with United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham, having been sacked in December 2018 to make way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But it appears a number of United fans haven’t forgiven his prior indiscretions.

Indeed, after @Utdreport relayed a snippet from Bleacher Report’s article, Red Devils supporters used it as a platform to take pops at their former gaffer, dubbing him a “fraud” and a “clown” amongst other insults.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Man United are targeting a player who could bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

