The Glazers have ‘reservations about selling Manchester United’ ahead of tonight’s deadline for second offers, talkSPORT report.

The Lowdown: Glazers’ stance

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the frontrunners in a deal with the Glazers, with the pair making first offers for the club last month. The deadline for second bids is this evening, with both Jassim and Ratcliffe holding talks at Old Trafford last week.

Reports last month suggested that the Glazers ‘could end up staying at Manchester United after receiving backing from American hedge fund Elliott investment’. However, recent speculation following United’s talks with Jassim and Ratcliffe claimed that the Glazers are ‘keen on relinquishing their asset, if the price is right’.

Another update on United’s current owners has now emerged, with Joel and Avram potentially making yet another takeover U-turn.

TalkSPORT provided an update on the Glazers’ stance on selling Manchester United on Tuesday, saying that they once again ‘retain reservations’ regarding a takeover.

‘Joel and Avram Glazer retain reservations about selling Manchester United. They’re undecided about whether to sell up completely or accept offers from bidders who want to purchase a minority stake. - talkSPORT sources understand.’

The Verdict: Clarity needed…

A number of Manchester United supporters have wanted the Glazers out for years, with some even forcing their way inside Old Trafford back in 2021, leading to a Premier League fixture with Liverpool being postponed. Protests haven’t stopped following Erik ten Hag’s arrival as manager, with fans even chanting against the current owners on a regular basis, including during their Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle United at Wembley last month.

Therefore, plenty of the United faithful could be left extremely frustrated at this update regarding the Glazers’ indecisive stance, especially just before the deadline for second offers.

It would help everyone if they were to make their position at the club clear, however, they tend to stay away from public addresses, with Avram Glazer saying this on a possible sale back in December:

"It's not necessarily a sale, it's a process and we're going forward with the process, so we'll see what happens.".

We haven’t really heard much from either of the Glazers since then, with CEO Richard Arnold the one to greet Ratcliffe outside Old Trafford last week, and it looks as if were are still none the wiser when it comes to if a full sale will go through at some point this year.