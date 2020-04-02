Man United fans react to Rio Ferdinand’s transfer claim

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has declared that Manchester United will pursue the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The England captain recently suggested he could leave north London in pursuit of silverware, and Ferdinand believes those comments were a signal to potential suitors that Kane wants to move on from Tottenham.

As quoted by The Sun, the former defender also added that United “will be in for him”, because he’s the perfect type of player for the Old Trafford outfit.

An incredible record of 136 Premier League goals at the age of 26 certainly suggests he’s the calibre of player United need to return to the glory days of continuously winning silverware, however it seems not all Red Devils supporters want to see their club swoop for arguably the best striker in the world.

Indeed, some have compared him to Romelu Lukaku or branded him a future flop, although others are very much for the idea of Kane – who Transfermarkt value at £135m – arriving at Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at what fans have been saying on Twitter after @Utdreport republished Ferdinand’s big transfer claim…

Auba would be a better player for us. He is cheaper and a better goal scorer than Kane. Plus he’d give room for development of greenwood him being 30. They won’t rate him because he’s not English. — The sun of Naiga (@jingoBaker) April 2, 2020

absolutely we are turning into England FC — (@tazzekun) April 2, 2020

Rashord – Kane – Sancho pic.twitter.com/Ggo2DProUP — Makhdum Ibrahim. R (@MIRHibim) April 2, 2020

Nope. Hello no. Do not want him. At all. — Me (@MUFCMGS) April 2, 2020

No thanks ! Prefer Martial , ighalo or Mertens ( free agent) and Mason. Spend the money on Sancho and a DM and sell all the remaining deadwood. Smalling,Jones,Rojo,Lingard, Mata, Pereira,Sanchez — AntiED (@ed_anti) April 2, 2020

Flop.. — Dave Rupia (@rupiyab) April 2, 2020

The fans who think we don’t need a kane are the ones who didn’t want van persie! He literally changed our team on his own https://t.co/1HB5ted3tq — jimmy smith (@jimmysmith89) April 2, 2020

Jose Mourinho will be sick to his stomach if this happens https://t.co/VefBaZmqOA — Joey (@jplude22) April 2, 2020

