Man United fans react to Rio Ferdinand's transfer claim

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 08:40pm

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has declared that Manchester United will pursue the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The England captain recently suggested he could leave north London in pursuit of silverware, and Ferdinand believes those comments were a signal to potential suitors that Kane wants to move on from Tottenham.

As quoted by The Sun, the former defender also added that United “will be in for him”, because he’s the perfect type of player for the Old Trafford outfit.

An incredible record of 136 Premier League goals at the age of 26 certainly suggests he’s the calibre of player United need to return to the glory days of continuously winning silverware, however it seems not all Red Devils supporters want to see their club swoop for arguably the best striker in the world.

Indeed, some have compared him to Romelu Lukaku or branded him a future flop, although others are very much for the idea of Kane – who Transfermarkt value at £135m – arriving at Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at what fans have been saying on Twitter after @Utdreport republished Ferdinand’s big transfer claim…

Should United sign Harry Kane?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Meanwhile, one Man United fan would rather have Kleberson than a current Red Devils midfielder…

