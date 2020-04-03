 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Harry Maguire asks Man Utd squad to donate 30% of wages to charity

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 08:40pm

According to Mirror Football, Harry Maguire has asked the entire Manchester United squad to donate 30% of their wages to charity amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Many people across a variety of industries have been forced into pay cuts or put on the Job Retention Scheme as a consequence of the ongoing crisis, but United do not want to slash player wages.

Instead, Ed Woodward and the United captain have been discussing charitable donations, and Maguire has now asked the entirely of the club’s playing staff to give 30% of their wages to charity.

The stance is said to have gone down very well with the majority of the squad, as United’s players look to help those who are in need of extra support at this very difficult time.

And the news has gone down even better with United supporters. After the information was relayed on Twitter by @Utdreport, fans quickly sung Maguire’s praises, particularly in terms of his ability to show leadership off the pitch.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying…

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s big transfer priority has been revealed.

