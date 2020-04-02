Man Utd and Chelsea to battle it out for Jadon Sancho

According to reports from Mirror Football, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Jadon Sancho’s services this summer – with Liverpool not a factor in the race for his signature.

What’s the word?

Mirror Football claims Liverpool have no immediate interest in the England international, who has bagged 17 goals and 19 assists for Dortmund this season, leaving United and Chelsea as his only suitors from the Premier League.

United have already been in contact with the 20-year-old’s agent, but the big stumbling block is the price-tag – Dortmund remain adamant that they want £100m for Sancho.

The Red Devils are also reluctant to make a formal offer, fearing how the ongoing lockdown of European football will affect the transfer market going forward.

Worth the money?

Top-quality right wingers these days are something of a rare commodity, with most elite attackers playing on the left to cut in on their stronger foot. Tellingly, Transfermarkt actually value Sancho as the third-most valuable one in the world, only surpassed by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

That in itself suggests Sancho is worth the investment to any potential suitor, Transfermarkt rating him at £117m, but for Man United his arrival could have particular significance.

Currently, there is no clear starter on the right of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, with Dan James, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all featuring there in the Premier League this season.

In that sense, Sancho could be the missing piece in Solskjaer’s jigsaw. Bruno Fernandes appears set to be United’s No.10 going forward, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have switched between centre-forward and left wing throughout the campaign. Adding the Dortmund star to the mix would essentially complete the front four, making it a rather formidable one at that.

Of course, the big question nobody can answer is how will the transfer market be affected by the current crisis, but certainly under normal circumstances £100m would seem like a fair price to pay for a young attacker already doing the business for a top European club.

Hopefully football’s postponement doesn’t drag on for too long, ensuring the spending power of top clubs like United isn’t shredded when the next transfer window comes around.

