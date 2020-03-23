Man United’s Jesse Lingard uploads funny video on Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has uploaded a funny video on his Instagram page.

The England international has taken a unique approach to the #stayathomechallenge, which various footballers and fans have been taking part in since it was confirmed the Premier League has been suspended.

He did a bicycle kick with a toilet roll, which flew off different objects in his house and into the washing bin, with a little help from his editing.

The 27-year-old will likely be wishing he could get this sort of assistance on the pitch, as he has only managed two goals this campaign – which came against FC Astana and Tranmere Rovers – despite having played in 35 games across all competitions.

Once play does resume, he is going to have a tough task to get back into the starting lineup, considering Bruno Fernandes already has three goals and four assists in nine games for United, after joining from Sporting CP in January.

Lingard’s original post can be seen below:

