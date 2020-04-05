Odion Ighalo reveals he plays most with Juan Mata

Odion Ighalo has only been a Manchester United player since the end of January, so perhaps it’s natural that there’s an added level of intrigue surrounding the Nigerian striker.

I’m officially bored 🤦🏾‍♂️I miss football 😊 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 3, 2020

That materialised on social media after Ighalo shared his frustrations at the lack of football at the moment, with the responses to his Tweet being littered with questions that he was happy to answer.

One such query was who Ighalo’s formed the biggest bond with so far at United, and the former Watford man revealed that while he’s close to everybody in the Old Trafford ranks, he plays more with Juan Mata.

I’m close to everyone but I play more with mata — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 3, 2020

It’s not quite clear whether he’s referring to social activities or what goes on in training, although the latter would make a lot more sense considering neither Ighalo nor Mata are automatic starters at the moment.

Ighalo is yet to start a Premier League game whereas Mata hasn’t done so since the start of February – one assumes then that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad options are helping keep each other sharp in training.

