Man United eye Leon Bailey

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are interested in Leon Bailey.

What’s the story?

The Red Devils were fairly busy during the January transfer window, bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua and signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The summer will provide even more opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to add to his squad. As per the report, Bailey could be amongst those to make the switch to Old Trafford. United are mentioned along with Arsenal and Liverpool, whilst Chelsea are even said to be planning an £85m bid.

Another Woodward mistake

22-year-old Bailey has had a decent season with Bayer Leverkusen so far, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances, but it is by no means spectacular. However, that is far from an amazing return from the left-winger, who has not even convinced current boss Peter Bosz to give him more than seven starts this term in the Bundesliga.

Not only that, but £85m would be a huge amount of money to spend on a player in a position where improvement is not needed. Marcus Rashford has arguably been United’s best player so far this campaign – in 31 matches he has already managed 19 goals – and that total may have been even higher had it not been for a serious injury. The north-west outfit need reinforcements, yes, but the left-wing department is not one of them.

Ed Woodward cannot afford another costly mistake. Alexis Sanchez, for example, may not have cost a transfer fee, but United still needed to pay him £350,000 despite him scoring just five goals in 45 appearances. Angel Di Maria, too, struggled to adapt to the Premier League – he cost £59.7m, yet moved to PSG for only £44.3m 12 months later. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, cost £30m, yet managed just 13 goals in 63 matches before moving to Arsenal as part of the Sanchez deal.

Already incredibly unpopular with United fans, Woodward’s reputation would be done no favours if Bailey was signed – Rashford is the golden boy at Old Trafford, and his well-being is arguably one of the most important things at the club. Bailey’s arrival would only put some pressure on that – it is a move that makes no sense.

