Manchester United: Alexis Sanchez exit talks progress

Alexis Sanchez is set for Manchester United exit this summer transfer window, to free up the number seven shirt for Jadon Sancho.

Talks between the Red Devils and Inter Milan are progressing, and are thought to allow the Chilean winger to join the Italian club on a permanent deal.

Sanchez has been on-loan at Inter since last summer, and United have still been paying the majority of his £560k-a-week-wages according to Sky Sports. Despite this, Sanchez still has two years left on his contract at United, and the payout could add up to the £55m equivalent value that he is contracted to be paid.

The Chilean appeared just 22 times for Inter last season, ten of which he started – scoring four goals and assisting eight. Inter are set to permanently sign him on a three-year-deal worth around £6.3m, and a deal is thought to be finalised by the end of this week which would allow him to play for Inter in the Europa League this season.

Sanchez occupies the number seven shirt at Manchester United still, and this iconic shirt has been worn over the years by legends including George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Seven is also the number which heavily linked Jadon Sancho wears for Borussia Dortmund.

A permanent move away from United would mean Sanchez leaves Old Trafford scoring a very disappointing five goals in 45 appearances since he joined from Arsenal in January 2018.

A great move for Sanchez

This would be a great move for Sanchez who has proven to be a favourite among Inter fans and manager Antonio Conte since the restart of Serie A. If Inter can land this permanent deal for free then it is a no brainer, despite the fact that over the three years he would cost them around £20m.

Sanchez still has plenty to prove in Italy, and at 31 he will become an asset for many clubs, especially because of his versatility.