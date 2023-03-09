Manchester United resume their Europa League campaign by taking on La Liga side Real Betis at home this evening, with the Red Devils hoping to put Sunday's Anfield collapse behind them with a positive result this time around.

While that grim defeat to Liverpool has somewhat soured the mood among those at Old Trafford, it must not be forgotten the progress that has been made in Erik ten Hag's brief tenure thus far, with it having only been two weeks ago that United supporters were basking in what appeared to be a seismic, season-defining win over Barcelona.

That being said, there must seemingly be casualties from the weekend loss with the former Ajax boss needing to shuffle his pack later today, with the only notable absentees set to be that of Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer - as well as Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

What will Man United's starting XI be vs Betis?

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted just how the Premier League giants could line up against Manuel Pellegrini's side at the Theatre of Dreams.

We predict that there could be as many as six changes from the mauling on Merseyside, with David De Gea and Lisandro Martinez set to be the only survivors from the backline that shipped seven just a few days ago, with Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot notably set to be axed after their grim displays last time out.

As for the midfield, experienced asset Casemiro - who looked 'overwhelmed' against Jurgen Klopp's side according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - could be joined by compatriot Fred in the centre of the park once again, with the creative berth potentially set to be taken up by promising teenager, Zidane Iqbal.

The inclusion of the Iraq international should see Wout Weghorst drop out, while under-fire leader Bruno Fernandes - who started on the flanks at the weekend - should also make way, the Portuguese playmaker arguably in need of a rest after starting 39 games already this season.

With talisman Marcus Rashford set to keep his place through the middle, the Englishman could be joined by the dynamic duo of Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho in the forward line, with summer signing Antony - who has been branded "useless" in the recent past by journalist Rhys Jones - set to be ditched to the bench.