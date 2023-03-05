Manchester United suffered the worst defeat in their history since Boxing Day 1931 as the Red Devils lost 7-0 to Liverpool on Sunday.

It was a remarkable victory for the hosts who tore up the form book and completely demolished their fierce rivals to boost their top-four hopes.

It is hard to find any positives at all on what was a dismal day for Erik ten Hag's men, just a week on from their Wembley triumph where they lifted the Carabao Cup.

They were by far the better side in the capital seven days ago and United certainly came into this match as favourites.

They had been a resurgent outfit under their Dutch head coach but this will undoubtedly be put down as a reality check. Ten Hag's team have worked incredibly hard of late but this is beyond damaging and a result that could take some time to get over.

Who was Man United's worst player against Liverpool?

There were a number of notable poor performances from those in white at Anfield on Sunday evening with Luke Shaw "nowhere near good enough" in the words of Gary Neville on Sky's live commentary.

The outspoken pundit got stuck into a number of United's players, although reserved the fiercest of attacks for none other than Bruno Fernandes.

On his day, the Portuguese is one of the finest in the division but his childish play-acting didn't help his teammates at all this weekend.

Dubbed "a disgrace" by Neville during the 90 minutes, his evening was perhaps best summed up by the way he threw himself to the deck after being brushed away by Ibrahima Konate.

At one point it even looked as though the stand-in skipper wanted to be substituted, gesticulating to his manager in exasperation that he wasn't being hooked as Anthony Elanga replaced the out-of-sorts Marcus Rashford.

That was a moment which left Neville in disbelief. Speaking on commentary, the former right-back said: "The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing – a shambles – in this game."

Then, during the post-match analysis, he said: "I've had enough of him waving his arms around, blaming his teammates. That wasn't a captain's performance. I think Erik ten Hag will deal really strongly with him in the next 24/48 hours".

Those words were echoed by Roy Keane too, who noted: "Some of his body language today was disgraceful. His body language, not running back. You would not be happy with him."

Away from the mental side of the game, Fernandes failed to provide much with the ball at his feet, as the attacking midfielder won just three of his nine duels.

It was a lightweight display from the 28-year-old who also lost possession of the ball on 15 occasions. It was hardly a surprise, therefore, to see that he only completed 67% of his passes while failing to complete any of his four attempted crosses.

It was a horrendous afternoon for United, not least for Fernandes who now needs to take a long hard look at himself in the mirror. It is one thing not performing, but to winge and throw your arms around in disgust is another.