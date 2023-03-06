Manchester United suffered their biggest loss since Boxing Day 1931 on Sunday and the largest-ever margin of defeat in a game between the Red Devils and Liverpool as they were on the end of a 7-0 battering at Anfield.

The form book was torn apart as Erik ten Hag's previously resurgent side had won the Carabao Cup just a week earlier.

United were certainly the favourites for the clash last weekend but turned out what felt like the worst display of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There have been plenty of lows since the Scot departed Old Trafford but this was perhaps the nadir of life after the great trophy winner.

There were several poor performers on the night but Bruno Fernandes was undoubtedly the worst of the lot, with Gary Neville calling his behaviour a "disgrace".

The Sky Sports pundit wasn't the only one who got stuck into the Portuguese with several fans lamenting his horrendous attitude. Indeed, footage during the game appeared to show the United skipper completely giving up at one stage down the right-hand side of the pitch.

Seeing the clip on Twitter, several members of the footballing community had their say. Check out the video and the best of the reaction below...