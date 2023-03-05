Manchester United will be hoping to pile even more misery on Liverpool today as they will look to secure the first Premier League double over them since the 2015/2016 campaign.

Back then, both sides were very much struggling, yet in the six full seasons since the end of that campaign, the Anfield side have won the Champions League and Premier League while also winning a variety of other trophies to cement themselves as one of Europe’s finest sides, whereas United only had a League Cup and Europa League trophy to show for their efforts.

This term, however, the tides have turned, with Erik ten Hag rejuvenating United, already winning the Carabao Cup while the Merseysiders have struggled and may miss out on Europe altogether. Following a midweek FA Cup win over West Ham United, the manager will be looking to make a few changes, and Casemiro should certainly be unleashed from the start against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Will Casemiro start against Liverpool?

The Brazilian has arguably been Ten Hag’s most important signing this season, adding some much-needed experience to his midfield while the player's winners mentality – securing 18 major honours at Real Madrid – has already helped the club secure their first piece of silverware in six years, playing a starring role in the League Cup victory last weekend after netting the game's opening goal at Wembley.

Ten Hag only gave him 45 minutes in midweek, coming on for the second half, with the Old Trafford side scoring two late goals to sneak through to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win, yet the 31-year-old must start this time around at Anfield, especially with the midfield battle so important.

The 69-cap sensation – who has been dubbed “unreal” by journalist Liam Canning recently – will surely terrorise Fabinho at the heart of the Reds midfield, with his compatriot having an off-season so far.

His performances led Graeme Bailey to describe him as “an old man” following his lack of urgency in the midfield and Casemiro could pounce on this today.

The 29-year-old has lost possession on average 6.7 times for Liverpool in the league this season, and being this sloppy against United will only give Casemiro a major advantage. The United star ranks in the top 7% across Europe’s big five leagues for tackles (3.12 per 90) and he could take advantage of Fabinho’s sloppiness which could go a long way to winning the midfield battle and gaining control of the match.

Ten Hag finally has finally built up some momentum recently, with the Red Devils losing only once since Christmas and a victory over their rivals this afternoon could potentially end Klopp’s magnificent era on Merseyside while allowing Ten Hag the opportunity to begin his own dynasty just a few miles along the road.